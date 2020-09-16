Splinter Cell and Assassin’s Creed confirmed for Oculus Quest

New Splinter Cell and Assassin’s Creed games have been confirmed today for Oculus VR headsets, including the new Oculus Quest 2.

Both of the upcoming Ubisoft games will be made “from the ground up” exclusively for the Oculus platform, which means we’ll be getting a fully fledged VR experience rather than a port akin to Skyrim VR and Fallout VR.

Ubisoft has dabbled with VR previously, but this announcement marks the very first time the company will be bringing its major AAA franchises over to Oculus VR headsets.

Related: Oculus Quest 2 review

Sprinter Cell in particular seems a perfect game for the Oculus platform, given Sam Fisher’s goggles could easily be mimicked by the Quest headset. Such an announcement may not appease those hoping for a traditional entry to the stealth action franchise, but the prospect of playing as Fisher in VR is nevertheless an exciting prospect.

Neither Oculus or Ubisoft have confirmed a release date for these VR projects. Reports emerged back in 2019 that Oculus had reached an agreement with Ubisoft for these newly announced games, so it’s safe to assume both games are very early in development.

Ubisoft’s subsidiary, Red Storm Entertainment – known for creating VR games such as Star Trek: Bridge Crew and Werewolves Within – will be taking the lead on the two projects, and have promised to “include elements of the franchises [Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell] that players know and love.”

Related: Best Oculus Quest Games

This breaking news follows the official reveal of the new Oculus Quest 2 VR headset, which we gave a perfect 5 out of 5 score in our review. The Quest 2 is available to pre-order right now, and is set to hit shelves on 13 October.

For future updates on the upcoming Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell VR games, as well as the new Oculus Quest 2, stick to Trusted Reviews.

Computing Editor Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…