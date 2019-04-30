The Oculus Quest is set to release on the 21 May 2019, with 50 games available on the store from day one. That’s a lot of games to get through, but which are the very best Oculus Quest games to play at launch?

We’ve had a try of various Oculus Quest games to find out which should be a priority. Bear in mind we haven’t fully tested every game with the Quest headset yet, with the preview model restricted to a select number of titles and preview demos. But having had a taster course of various experiences, we can at least suggest which games we reckon are worth checking out.

Following the official release, we’ll test these games more thoroughly and then return a more final verdict. For now, take our recommendations with a pinch of salt and beware performance issues may be prevalent in games we haven’t tested on the Quest such as Robo Recall.

Beat Saber

Think Guitar Hero meshed with Star Wars and you essentially get Beat Saber. It’s a simple premise, as you slash through blocks with your lightsabers to the rhythm of the music. You can’t just slash silly nilly though, as you can only hit each coloured block with the saber with the corresponding colour, otherwise you’ll suffer a combo breaker.

Sounds a bit bland, but having the blocks come at you full pelt to the beat of the incredible soundtracks is one of the most surreal experiences you’ll find in the virtual space. We were limited to a preview demo with the Oculus Quest, but having played this title on other devices, we can confirm it’s a priority buy.

Superhot VR

The time-bending shooter, which borders on a puzzler, has long been one of the very best virtual reality games you can buy. The premise? Time only advances when you move, so you’ve got to think carefully about every single thing you do. Bobble your head too much, or jump forward erratically, and you’re likely going to be shot to pieces in seconds.

It’s a very smart game, and the feeling of doing Matrix style slow-mo dodges is one the coolest experiences you’ll come across in gaming. Again, we only played a demo experience of Superhot VR, but have completed it many times with various other headsets so we can confirm this title is an absolute banger.

Moss

After originally being a PSVR exclusive, this adorable virtual reality 3D platformer has now made its way to the all-in-one Oculus Quest. While we haven’t been able to play it on the Quest, we had a go of it when it released for Quest and awarded it four stars out of five, while giving the verdict: “Moss is brilliant and inventive in the way it applies VR to the 3D platform adventure, crafting something strange and magical out of familiar ingredients”.

Moss is a great change of pace from all the frantic shooters and sensory overload rhythm titles on the Quest, and one of the most ideal picks for younglings. That’s not to say adults won’t have fun, with creative challenges and a charming fantasy story.

Robo Recall

Robo Recall is first-person shooter where it’s your objective to gun down as many robo enemies as you can, hopping between the various teleport spots throughout the city and unleashing wave after wave of bullets. It’s arguably the most action packed Quest title at launch, and should satisfy serious thrill seekers. Tilt

We need to leave a word of caution though, as Oculus didn’t include Robo Recall in the Quest press package, so we’re yet to test it on the new headset despite it being a launch title. There’s been whispers that it’s suffered a downgrade to function on the Quest, but we can’t confirm or deny those reports just yet. We still reckon this will be a hugely fun shooter to play on the Quest, though as long you’ve enough space in your living room.

Tilt Brush

You can argue whether this is a game or application, but regardless, it’s still a hoot. Basically Google’s attempt at Microsoft Paint but in a virtual space, Tilt Brush is a creative paradise as you can create all sort of beautiful and terrifying constrictions.

The ability to marvel at your creations up close and from several angles is the biggest selling point here. This is another title we were unable to test on the Quest, but we can’t imagine there being any performance issues here. If you’re the creative type, this is a no-brainer download on launch.

Thumper

Thumper is a marvelous as it is odd, as you control a metallic space beetle cascading down a fluorescent roller-coaster as you witness jaw-dropping spectacles and harrowing monsters. It may not look like it, but Thumper is actually a rhythm game, as you clear obstacles to the beat of a transfixing soundtrack.

We were able to complete extensive testing of Thumper with the Oculus Quest, and can confirm performance is flawless. Admittedly, the visual quality is a little pixelated when using the Quest, especially compared to using the Vive Pro, but that didn’t dampen an unforgettable joyful experience.

Job Simulator

More of an interactive experience than an actual video game, Job Simulator encourages you to experiment with the brand new mechanics of virtual reality. You can pick up and throw anything you see, so if you think the customer deserves a mustard-topped hot dog flung in their face at a fast food joint, then there’s nothing stopping you dishing out such a punishment.

Job Simulator may not have been available with the Oculus Quest press pack, but it will no doubt run fine on the headset thanks to the game’s simplistic premise and art style. It’s worth shelling out for alone for letting out your pent up rage and tossing your computer at your (virtual remember) boss.

Sports Scramble

While Wii Sports was the centre piece for Nintendo’s motion control console, Sports Scramble could well be a major player in the success of the Oculus Quest. From bowling to tennis, there are plenty of sports to delve into here, and one of the few titles that will have the entire family gagging for a go.

A preview demo of Sports Scramble comes installed with every Oculus Quest, so you can see for yourself whether these sporty experiences are worth the download.

Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes

You wouldn’t think couch co-op multiplayer would work with virtual reality, but Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes damn well proves it. The player with the Quest hugging their face is tasked with disarming the bomb. The only issue is that they’ve no idea what they’re doing and don’t have an instruction manual.

Fortunately for them, your mates will be able to see the instructions via web-enabled device, so it’s up to them to communicate efficiently to prevent their plan blowing up in their face and destroying long-term friendships prematurely.

We’ll constantly update this list as we play with more Oculus Quest titles. Which game are you looking forwards to most? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter