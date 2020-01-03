It seems someone at Sony was very excited to share info about Japanese giant’s TV range for 2020, as a few details leaked on the manufacturer’s website ahead of CES

TV manufacturers often keep their powder dry ahead of a major event, unless they have a point to prove (most likely towards another brand). Sony, on the other hand, revealed its cards a bit early by publishing details of its 2020 TV range on its site.

Spotted by German website 4Kfilme, the leak revealed the new US model names for this year and it’s moved on from 2019’s ‘F’ designation to the letter ‘H’.

There appear to be plans for a smaller 8K TV with the Z8H (ZH8) in both 75-and 85-inch guises. Does the ZH8 replace the ZG9? It’s unlikely Sony would discontinue the ZG9 this soon and it’ll likely be sold as the top-end premium 8K offering.

For its OLED range there’s the A8H and A9H (AH8 and AH9 in Europe), with 55-and 65-inch versions available.

Compared to last year there appears to be fewer models, so the leak may not be the full account of what Sony has to offer. In any case, the entry-level set looks like the XH80, which is in sizes 43-to 85-inches. Then there’s a jump to the XH90, with sizes starting at 55-inches and ending at 85-inches.

The XH95 will possibly fill in in the groove last year’s XG95 fulfilled by being Sony’s top-end 4K TV (that’s not an OLED). We expect that will come with everything that the XG95 had including Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced and perhaps an improved version of Sony’s X-Wide viewing angle technology.

Another feature we’d like to see is the built-in support for Apple AirPlay 2/HomeKit that was promised for 2019. And we’d be surprised if there wasn’t more extensive support for Dolby Atmos and HDMI 2.1 across the range.

We’ll find out more at Sony’s CES press conference. For those in the UK, it takes place on Tuesday at 1am.

Source: 4Kfilme

