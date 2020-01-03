LG’s 2020 ‘Real’ 8K TV lineup features new 77-and 65-inch sets

LG has revealed its 8K TV lineup for next week’s CES 2020 event and it’s introduced new 65-and 77-inch sizes

LG has announced it will expand its range of 8K TVs with new sizes, all of which will feature the company’s new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor.

The LG Signature OLED range (OLED ZX) has grown to two sizes – 77-and 88-inch. And there are now six 8K TVs in the NanoCell range that’s made up of the Nano95, Nano97 and Nano99. The NanoCell offers a choice between 65-and 75-inch sets.

In a move that will heat up the rivalry between it and Samsung, LG has announced that all of its TVs have exceeded the official 8K TV Ultra HD definition set by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

LG vows that these new models can play a variety of native 8K content over HDMI and USB digital, including codecs such as HEVC, VP9 and AV1, the latter of which is supported by YouTube. LG’s 8K TVs are able to stream 8K content at 60FPS, and have been certified to deliver 8K 60p over HDMI.

The new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor will feature AI-based 8K upscaling for “vivid and accurate 8K images” by applying Quad Step Noise Reduction and frequency-based Sharpness Enhancer to take lower-resolution content to near-8K quality.

Other new features include Picture Pro, which can recognise faces and text and fine-tune/sharpen for more natural skin tones and clearer text. Sound Pro functions in a similar manner to last year’s AI Sound, and classifies audio into five distinct categories – music, movie, sports, drama and news – to optimises audio as well as up-mix to virtual 5.1.

Another new feature we haven’t come across is Auto genre selection. It breaks content down into four genre classifications – movie, sports, standard and animation – and automatically applies picture settings to generate the best image possible for that type of content.

And the features don’t stop there. There’s control over compatible iOT devices from the TV’s Home Dashboard, with ThinQ voice recognition back and support for Apple AirPlay 2/HomeKit. Other voice assistants include Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, with Alexa Premium Far-Field Voice in the pipeline too.

“LG is deeply committed to providing consumers with an outstanding viewing experience,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company. “With LG 8K OLED and NanoCell TVs, customers can know they are getting future-proofed products that will deliver mesmerising picture quality regardless of the format.”

