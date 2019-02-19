Release date and pricing for Sony XG95 4K HDR TVs confirmed

The Sony XG95 Series comes packed with features, including Dolby Vision HDR and IMAX Enhanced modes

Sony has confirmed a release date and pricing for its upcoming XG95 Series. Boasting a wealth of features the XG95 is Sony’s premium 4K LCD TV for 2019.

The XG95 series is powered by Sony’s X1 Ultimate processor, which can “intelligently detect and analyse each object in the picture… for exceptional accuracy and detail”. It also packs in full-array local dimming for improved colour contrast and in the 85 and 75in models, Sony’s X-Wide Angle technology is there to help produce better viewing angles.

For HDR Sony sticks with Dolby Vision, while IMAX Enhanced is available as well as the Netflix Calibrated Mode. The range comes in 85, 75, 65 and 55in sizes.

Each TV in the XG95 series comes with a newly designed premium voice remote, and the user interface has been revamped, bringing quick and easy access to the TV’s various smart apps and settings.

The 75in version will retail for £3999: the 65in model for £2499 and the 55in for £1899. Pricing has not been announced for the 85in.

The Series is expected to go on sale in early March, while pre-orders have already started in selected European countries.

