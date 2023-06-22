Sony would deny Activision PS6 details if Microsoft takeover happens

Sony would refuse to share information about a potential PS6 console with Activision Blizzard, should Microsoft’s contentious takeover of the publisher get the go ahead.

In his objections to the proposed takeover, currently being contested by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said there’s no way it’d be able to share inside details about its next console with a company owned by its big console rival.

As Eurogamer reports, Ryan told the FTC that Sony “simply could not run the risk of a company that was owned by a direct competitor having access to that information.” He added Sony “could no longer share confidential details about its next console in development”.

Much of the objection to the deal has been about Sony’s fears Microsoft could eventually make games like Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox and PC.

However, given Sony’s concerns, it would be very difficult for Activision and its development partners to even make the first Call of Duty for the next console, if the PlayStation-maker wouldn’t be able to offer dev units and the requisite technical data.

While much of what Ryan told the court is redacted from public view right now, the PlayStation CEO added: “I believe that [Microsoft]’s incentives – their primary incentive will, at post-acquisition, would be to optimise its overall Xbox business, not the business of Activision,” Ryan said.

Elsewhere, in a newly disclosed email conversation involving Ryan and a former Sony executive last year, the PlayStation CEO admitted that losing access to games like Call of Duty wasn’t a concern upon the deal being announced.

“It is not an exclusivity play at all,” Ryan wrote in an email seen by The Verge. “They’re thinking bigger than that and they have the cash to make moves like this. I’ve spent a fair amount of time with [Phil] Spencer Bobby [Kotick] and I’m pretty sure we will continue to see Call of Duty on PlayStation for years to come.”