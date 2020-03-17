Sony to provide first “deep dive” on PS5 specs and features this week

Sony Computer Entertainment has announced it will be holding a livestream this week to finally unveil specific features on the PlayStation 5.

The news was confirmed across the company’s social media channels earlier today, announcing that it will be streamed on Wednesday, March 17th at 9am PT/4pm BST, so fans will be able to watch as the next-gen console is unveiled in all its glory.

“PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny provides a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture and how it will shape the future of games,” reads the post, with Cerny having acted as lead architect for both the PS4 and PS4 Pro in recent years. In short – he knows his stuff.

Beyond this, the announcement remains relatively light, yet comes just a day after Microsoft pulled the sheet covering Xbox Series X to unveil concrete specs, features and other components of its upcoming hardware. So, it’s likely Sony is finally ready to throw itself into the metaphorical wrestling ring.

This is a somewhat different approach to the company’s previous way of announcing major specs and features for its console. Back in 2013, a ‘PlayStation Meeting’ was held which brought developers together to showcase upcoming projects for the hardware alongside Mark Cerny taking a comprehensive dive into the (at the time) hugely impressive internals.

Maybe this will be similar, but geared towards an online audience so it both reaches more people and takes the coronavirus pandemic into account. Either way, we’re hugely excited to finally learn more about the console, which has remained shrouded in secrecy with the exception of a few exclusive reports.

The PS5 is currently slated to launch in the latter months of 2020 and will be capable of real-time ray tracing, backwards compatibility and faster loading times thanks to SSD storage. Beyond this, we know nothing about its library, but that could all change tomorrow. We’ll be reporting on all the news as it happens, so keep an eye on Trusted Reviews.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews.