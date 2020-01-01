PS Plus January 2020 free games take us into Uncharted territory

If you received a PlayStation Plus membership over the festive season, or bought yourself one on Black Friday, then it looks Sony has a treat in store for you this January.

The company is apparently planning to offer PS4 owners a free download of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, which includes the first three editions of the blockbuster Naughty Dog franchise. And Goat Simulator.

The early revelation came via a trailer accidentally pushed live too early and now set to private again by Sony. While Goat Simulator will be appreciated by many, it’ll be the adventures of one of gaming’s greatest heroes that’ll set pulses racing.

The Nathan Drake Collection includes the titles Drake’s Fortune, Among Thieves, and Drake’s Deception remastered for the latest generation console in Sony’s iconic line-up (via The Sixth Axis).

In our review of the collection, we praised the major visual enhancements, the smoother and more responsive gameplay and the Hollywood-grade storytelling on offer.

We afforded the Collection 4.5 out of a possible 5 stars. Our reviewer wrote: “While it’s possible to be disappointed by the lack of new material, The Nathan Drake collection makes three of the PS3’s finest games one of the best things you can buy for PS4. Bluepoint’s upgrades drag the visuals straight into the next-gen era, while subtle improvements to the gameplay make the first Uncharted even stronger.

“Whether you’ve played the games before or are taking a leap into uncharted territory, The Nathan Drake Collection is just too good to miss.”

Sony is yet to confirm the games will be part of the PS Plus line-up for January 2020, it has dropped a pretty sizeable hint. It’s also possible the line-up will be different in different regions, so we’ll keep you posted when the official word comes through.

