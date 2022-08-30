 large image

Sony cuts PS5 weight for second time

Jon Mundy

Sony has cut the weight of its PS5 console for the second time, with the new model coming in considerably lighter than the previous model.

Australian website Press Start has noticed that a new model of the popular console has already started making its way to the Australian market ahead of a vaunted September 15 release in Japan. It’s been confirmed that two new models are now appearing at retail, with the model dubbed CFI-1202A relating to the PS5 disc model, and the model labelled the CFI-1202B relating to the digital version of the console.

While performance is likely to be identical to previous models, there’s a notable difference in weight with these revised PS5 consoles. The disc version is said to weigh 300 grams less than before, while the digital version weighs 200 grams less.

Given that the previous models also shed around the same amount of weight from their launch iterations, we’ve now reached a point where the latest PS5 disc model is about the same weight as the launch PS5 digital model.

We’re not yet sure how Sony has shed that excess weight, but the previous revision did so through a smaller heatsink. This led to some heated debate (pun intended) concerning whether the revised model was actually inferior to the launch model (it wasn’t).

By making the previous iteration lighter, Sony was able to cut the shipping costs for the console, enabling it to break even on the console. This latest weight-saving measure, combined with the recent PS5 price hike everywhere except for the US, should ensure a further financial bugger for the Japanese company.

