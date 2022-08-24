 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Mini reveals Pokémon-themed concept EV

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Mini has unveiled a new concept electric vehicle, or EV, themed on Pokémon, with a particularly cool feature for gamers.

The auto company revealed its “Mini X Pokémon” concept car during the Gamescom Opening Night Live event, revealing an adapted version of the previously revealed Mini Concept Aceman.

Key to the team-up is a new “Pokémon Mode” that enables you to hook up a full-sized games console to the Mini EV, with the resulting picture then projected out in front of the vehicle. Yes, this Mini concept car has an in-built projector.

You’ll need to park up in front of an appropriate surface, of course, but the result could potentially be PS5 or Xbox Series X gaming in the wilderness. You could even play some Pokémon Legends: Arceus on a docked Nintendo Switch, which would be fitting.

Besides this headline feature, the Mini X Pokémon has also decked its cabin out in a Pokémon theme. Pikachu himself will greet you from the car’s central OLED display, while related lightning bolt visual effects will extend all along the dashboard.

That’s about it for specific details. This is only a concept, after all, rather than a final product that will be hitting roads.

But the idea of using the meaty battery of this this Mini Pokémon EV, or any other electric car for that matter, to power a full gaming session certainly appeals. It could even sell this city boy on the idea of camping. Possibly.

The Mini Concept Aceman concept itself is described as “an initial design preview” on Mini’s “future model generation”. It’s a purely electrically driven crossover model with a new ethical design that’s completely free leather or chrome elements.

You might like…

Best Switch Games: Top 10 games to buy for Nintendo Switch

Best Switch Games: Top 10 games to buy for Nintendo Switch

Ryan Jones 4 weeks ago
Nintendo Switch OLED Review

Nintendo Switch OLED Review

Ryan Jones 11 months ago
Pokemon Sword and Shield Review

Pokemon Sword and Shield Review

Jade King 2 years ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.