Mini reveals Pokémon-themed concept EV

Mini has unveiled a new concept electric vehicle, or EV, themed on Pokémon, with a particularly cool feature for gamers.

The auto company revealed its “Mini X Pokémon” concept car during the Gamescom Opening Night Live event, revealing an adapted version of the previously revealed Mini Concept Aceman.

Key to the team-up is a new “Pokémon Mode” that enables you to hook up a full-sized games console to the Mini EV, with the resulting picture then projected out in front of the vehicle. Yes, this Mini concept car has an in-built projector.

You’ll need to park up in front of an appropriate surface, of course, but the result could potentially be PS5 or Xbox Series X gaming in the wilderness. You could even play some Pokémon Legends: Arceus on a docked Nintendo Switch, which would be fitting.

Besides this headline feature, the Mini X Pokémon has also decked its cabin out in a Pokémon theme. Pikachu himself will greet you from the car’s central OLED display, while related lightning bolt visual effects will extend all along the dashboard.

That’s about it for specific details. This is only a concept, after all, rather than a final product that will be hitting roads.

But the idea of using the meaty battery of this this Mini Pokémon EV, or any other electric car for that matter, to power a full gaming session certainly appeals. It could even sell this city boy on the idea of camping. Possibly.

The Mini Concept Aceman concept itself is described as “an initial design preview” on Mini’s “future model generation”. It’s a purely electrically driven crossover model with a new ethical design that’s completely free leather or chrome elements.