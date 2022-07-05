 large image

Tesla cars can now detect and adjust for potholes

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Tesla has updated the firmware of its electric vehicles, which have now gained the ability to scan for potholes and adjust their suspension accordingly.

As reported by Electrek, Tesla’s new 2022.20 software update has added a feature called Tesla Adaptive Suspension. In Tesla’s own words “Tesla Adaptive Suspension will now adjust ride height for an upcoming rough road section.”

“This adjustment may occur at various locations, subject to availability, as the vehicle downloads rough road map data generated by Tesla vehicles.”

Tesla vehicles equipped with Autopilot hardware routinely scan the roads they’re travelling on and feed that data back to the company. This was initially used to help train the Autopilot system for a driverless future, but now it’s seemingly being put to use charting literal road maps, with lumps and potholes flagged up for future Tesla users.

Don’t expect your Tesla to steer around these holes in Autopilot mode, though.

In order to activate this feature on your Tesla, you’ll need to go into the Adaptive Suspension Damping section of the Suspension menu within Controls, and select the Comfort or Auto setting. Naturally, you’ll need to have a Tesla model with active suspension, such as the Model S or Model X.

Another addition to this latest Tesla update is a green light chime system that will issue an audible bleep when it detects traffic lights turning green. It’s only available to Tesla vehicles with the hardware 3.0 computer installed.

It seems the company is putting those bumper profits it made in Q4 to some sort of use, at least.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
