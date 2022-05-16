Sonos Sub Mini may be the cheaper subwoofer we’ve been waiting for

Leaked information surrounding a smaller, more affordable Sonos subwoofer called the Sub Mini emerged late last year, as the company seeks to reach a broader section of the public.

A new report now claims to confirm that branding, while also offers some interesting insight into the design for a product that sounds like the perfect accompaniment to the Sonos Ray.

The Verge – which has been leaking Sonos products left, right and centre lately – has the scoop on a device that would partner-up with the newly-announced, more affordable Ray, as well as the Sonos Arc and Sonos Beam (Gen 2).

According to the source, the device will be more affordable than Sonos’ only other subwoofer, which has now been around for four years, and costs a whopping £750. However, the report mentions no potential price point or release date.

In contrast to that square design served up by the Sonos Sub, the Sub Mini would be boast a cylindrical design. The key identifying feature would be “an elongated, pill-shaped vertical cutout right in the middle of the device,” according to The Verge, whose reporter has seen a picture of the device.

This would match the rectangular cutout within the Sonos Sub, so the design language would be respected from that perspective. It would follow a similar internal layout, according to the report, but naturally those internals wouldn’t be as high-end.

According to the report, it would pair wirelessly with sound bars like the Beam and the newly-announced Ray. Sonos has already said it plans to start the earlier part of the year with fleshing out categories already within its portfolio and the Sub Mini appears to be the next.

Given some of the timing of previous leaks, ahead of their official announcements, the Sonos Sub Mini may become official sooner rather than later.