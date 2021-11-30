 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sonos leaks Sub Mini compact subwoofer

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Sonos is working on a subwoofer called the ‘Sub Mini’, according to a recent leak from the audio company itself.

The internet is awash with leakers and tipsters, all leaning on supply chain sources to give the game away ahead of seemingly every product launch. The last thing a major tech company needs to do, then, is offer up a helping hand.

That’s precisely what Sonos appears to have done. Sonos customer and Reddit user u/S114HED (via Android Police) has spotted mention of an unannounced Sonos device within the company’s own S2 app.

Sub mini – Confirmed / Release Imminent from sonos

While adding a second sub to their system, they tapped a “more information” button and was taken to a page within the app. Said page makes mention of a mysterious Sub Mini device, which is apparently “a smaller, cylindrical subwoofer” than the existing Sub gen 1, 2, or 3.

That’s it for information, but it does seem to indicate the imminent launch of a new smaller Sonos subwoofer. It would be most welcome, considering that prices for the current Sonos Sub have been bumped up considerably in recent years.

The prospect of such a device is an exciting one. We’ve been big fans of the Sonos Sub series to date, but found them to be a little much (in both output and price terms) for your average home cinema viewer.

Talking about a potential announcement date for this Sub Mini would be pure speculation on our part. All we’ll say is that CES kicks off on January 5. Just saying.

You might like…

Latest Sonos update adds DTS Surround sound, quality of life improvements

Latest Sonos update adds DTS Surround sound, quality of life improvements

Kob Monney 2 weeks ago
Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Review

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Review

David Ludlow 2 months ago
Sonos One Review

Sonos One Review

Ced Yuen 3 years ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.