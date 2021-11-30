Sonos leaks Sub Mini compact subwoofer

Sonos is working on a subwoofer called the ‘Sub Mini’, according to a recent leak from the audio company itself.

The internet is awash with leakers and tipsters, all leaning on supply chain sources to give the game away ahead of seemingly every product launch. The last thing a major tech company needs to do, then, is offer up a helping hand.

That’s precisely what Sonos appears to have done. Sonos customer and Reddit user u/S114HED (via Android Police) has spotted mention of an unannounced Sonos device within the company’s own S2 app.

While adding a second sub to their system, they tapped a “more information” button and was taken to a page within the app. Said page makes mention of a mysterious Sub Mini device, which is apparently “a smaller, cylindrical subwoofer” than the existing Sub gen 1, 2, or 3.

That’s it for information, but it does seem to indicate the imminent launch of a new smaller Sonos subwoofer. It would be most welcome, considering that prices for the current Sonos Sub have been bumped up considerably in recent years.

The prospect of such a device is an exciting one. We’ve been big fans of the Sonos Sub series to date, but found them to be a little much (in both output and price terms) for your average home cinema viewer.

Talking about a potential announcement date for this Sub Mini would be pure speculation on our part. All we’ll say is that CES kicks off on January 5. Just saying.