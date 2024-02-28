Sonos headphones delayed by software snag – report

The long awaited first pair of headphones from Sonos have hit a snag, according to a new report predicting they now won’t arrive until the summer.

Bloomberg sources say there are issues with the software that are holding the multi-room audio specialists from revealing its latest product line expansion.

According to the report, the company was planning to launch the product in May, but that’s been pushed back until June because of an issue “tied to how the wireless over-ear headphones connect to Wi-Fi networks.”

While that isn’t too long a delay, it’s frustrating for those of use eager to see Sonos show off the features that may make this product stand out in an already crowded category.

We can assume that there’ll be tight integration with Sonos’ excellent Atmos soundbars and existing home speakers like the new Era range. Bloomberg reckons it’ll be easy to listen to TV audio from a set hooked-up to a Sonos soundbar, for instance.

Today’s report from Bloomberg suggests there’ll be high-end audio in the home setting when delivered wirelessly via Wi-Fi rather than over a Bluetooth protocol. However, it’s not clear what Sonos can offer to users outside the home setting, if that’s even an overt focus.

Last November, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence revealed it would make an “entry into a new multi-billion dollar category in the second half of the year [2024] that will complement our current offering, delight customers and drive immediate revenue”.

The report says Sonos is hoping to sell up to a million units in the first year of availability and is working on a second generation model, as well as earbuds.