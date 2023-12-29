Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What to expect from Sonos in 2024: Headphones, streaming boxes and more speakers

The nature of predictions is that we get a few wrong. When it comes to discussing the future plans of Sonos, we imagine the audio giant wants it.

So we can guarantee that Sonos will always be cooking something up, but can never be too sure when it’ll appear. In 2023 the Era speakers arrived, followed by the Move 2 outdoor speaker and then Sonos shut up shop for the year.

There’s the usual teasing and hints of info online, so what follows is what we’re expecting from Sonos in 2024, although don’t ask us to guarantee if it will happen…

Definitely a headphone, we think…

Sonos headphone patent design

It’s been years since we first heard about Sonos getting into the headphone market. We’ve heard about over-ear headphones that support Wi-Fi, as well as a true wireless pair, but nothing concrete materialised from leaks.

But something seems to have changed. Sonos CEO Patrick Spence mentioned the company was looking to move into a new category in the latter half of 2024. However, we think that’s another product entirely unrelated to headphones.

Various reports suggest a headphone could be launched by April 2024. Could it be an over-ear? True wireless? Both? Again we’re not sure, but something is definitely brewing and it smells like a Sonos headphone.

A streaming player

We mentioned above that Sonos was moving into a new product category. Around this time last year we wrote about Sonos looking for a UX Lead – Next Generation Home Theatre Experience, and if it aligns how we think it will, all this adds up to a streaming box.

Little else is known but it’ll of course leverage Sonos’ knowledge in creating platforms and integrating streaming apps, competing with the likes of Apple and Amazon in the market. A rumoured price of $150 – $200 indicates a premium box rather than a streaming stick. We will look on with interest to see what this streamer will bring to the market.

More Era wireless speakers?

Sonos Era 100 on a credenza
credit: Sonos

The Era 100 and Era 300 were the beginning of a new range of speakers. The assumption is that Sonos wouldn’t stop there and continue to expand.

The question is when – 2024 or 2025? If the above is true and Sonos is entering into two brand new categories, it’s unlikely it’ll want to spread its focus thin and deal with another big launch.

It always struck us as curious that Sonos began with an Era 100 and 300. Considering Sonos’ previous policy regarding naming convention, an Era 500 is more likely than an Era 200. But who knows, maybe Sonos could surprise us…

