Sonos could be working on its smallest portable speaker yet

It looks as though Sonos is developing a new portable speaker – and this one could be its smallest yet

An FCC filing – spotted by The Verge – suggests the mystery device will consume less power than existing Sonos speakers. This means it’s likely the speaker will be smaller than other speakers in Sonos’ line up, including its first portable speaker, the Sonos Move.

While the Sonos Move was a fantastic first Bluetooth speaker for the company, it was also big and heavy at 240 x 160 x 126mm and 3kg. Add to this its £400 price and you may find it difficult to justify lugging this speaker beyond your garden.

“Portable” isn’t the right word for it; an “outdoor” speaker sets expectations better”, wrote TV and Audio Editor Kob Monney in our review.

A more lightweight device could fill Sonos’ gap for a truly portable speaker that can be taken to the park or over to a friend’s house (when restrictions are lifted, of course).

The speaker, which is listed under the model number S27, could also be the first Sonos device to pack Wi-Fi 5 to boost performance around the house both alone and as part of a multi-room setup. The speaker also appears to come with a wireless dock to easily recharge the built-in battery.

Lastly, the FCC filing includes a circular label to be laser etched on the base of the speaker, implying the device will have a cylindrical design.

When the FCC filing for the Sonos Move was first spotted back in 2019, it didn’t take long for more info to leak, so we hope to hear more about the S27 very soon.

