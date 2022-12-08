Sonos and Ikea announce new Symfonisk floor lamp speaker

Sonos and Ikea have announced that they’re working on a new Symfonisk floor lamp speaker.

The two companies have been teaming up for several years now, producing items of furniture that integrate Sonos’s smart speaker technology into them. We’re massive fans of the Symfonisk Table Lamp, the Symfonisk Bookshelf Speaker, and the Symfonisk Picture frame.

Now there’s a new addition to the roster for those who don’t have a handy table or shelf to place one of these devices onto. As the name suggests, this is a free-standing lamp that also outputs high quality audio. It’s ideal for doubling up and using as the rear speakers in a home theatre setup.

This new addition to the Symfonisk speaker roster will fit seamlessly into any existing Sonos set-up, courtesy of either the Sonos app or the Dirigera IKEA smart home app.

“The Symfonisk floor lamp speaker is a great example of how our collaboration continues to challenge the traditional idea of sound in the home”, says Sara Lincoln, Principal Product Manager at Sonos.

“We created the floor lamp speaker to sound great on its own but also to be versatile. It works seamlessly with all our Sonos speakers and is a great option for those who are looking to add rear speakers to their home theatre set up, when paired with our soundbars such as Ray and Beam”.

The new Ikea/Sonos team-up ships with a bamboo light shade, but this can be swapped out for a number of other colours and materials.

Ikea will commence selling the Symfonisk floor lamp speaker in its stores and online from January 2023.