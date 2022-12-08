 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sonos and Ikea announce new Symfonisk floor lamp speaker

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Sonos and Ikea have announced that they’re working on a new Symfonisk floor lamp speaker.

The two companies have been teaming up for several years now, producing items of furniture that integrate Sonos’s smart speaker technology into them. We’re massive fans of the Symfonisk Table Lamp, the Symfonisk Bookshelf Speaker, and the Symfonisk Picture frame.

Now there’s a new addition to the roster for those who don’t have a handy table or shelf to place one of these devices onto. As the name suggests, this is a free-standing lamp that also outputs high quality audio. It’s ideal for doubling up and using as the rear speakers in a home theatre setup.

This new addition to the Symfonisk speaker roster will fit seamlessly into any existing Sonos set-up, courtesy of either the Sonos app or the Dirigera IKEA smart home app.

“The Symfonisk floor lamp speaker is a great example of how our collaboration continues to challenge the traditional idea of sound in the home”, says Sara Lincoln, Principal Product Manager at Sonos.

“We created the floor lamp speaker to sound great on its own but also to be versatile. It works seamlessly with all our Sonos speakers and is a great option for those who are looking to add rear speakers to their home theatre set up, when paired with our soundbars such as Ray and Beam”.

The new Ikea/Sonos team-up ships with a bamboo light shade, but this can be swapped out for a number of other colours and materials.

Ikea will commence selling the Symfonisk floor lamp speaker in its stores and online from January 2023.

You might like…

Best smart speakers: The best voice assistant speakers

Best smart speakers: The best voice assistant speakers

Kob Monney 2 days ago
Best Bluetooth Speakers 2022: The best budget and premium wireless speakers

Best Bluetooth Speakers 2022: The best budget and premium wireless speakers

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Sonos Move Review

Sonos Move Review

Kob Monney 3 years ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.