If you don’t fancy a set of Apple’s AirPods, there are plenty of other truly wireless options out there promising Bluetooth connectivity, complete freedom from cables and the ability to charge on-the-go.

The latest entrant into the market is Skullcandy with its new Push earphones. Engadget reports that the earbuds offer six-hours of listening time, plus another extra six from the accompanying charging case.



Twelve hours certainly doesn’t feel like a lot – rivals tend to hit 15 hours plus, once you factor in the power held in the case – but it should be enough for most, given USB cables aren’t exactly hard to come by. That said, Push isn’t IP-rated, meaning that it may not cope too well in the gym or the rain.

Of course, sound quality is the most important factor, and that’s something we can’t comment on until we get a set in our ears. One area where they are certainly attractive is the price. Selling for $130 (~£104), the Push earphones seriously undercut the opposition – most notably Apple’s £160 AirPods, but also B&O’s £208 Beoplay E8 and Sony’s £140 WF-100X.

That’s if they come to the UK, of course. Engadget claims the Skullcandy Push will be a Target exclusive for the rest of the year before going on sale elsewhere – including Skullcandy’s own website – from 15 January 2019.

It’s not surprise that a brand like Skullcandy is exploring its own AirPods alternative. Just last week we learned that the buds are Apple’s best-selling accessory ever and the likes of Amazon are reportedly planning on rival devices. With Push, Skullcandy will be eagerly eying up a slice of that lucrative pie.

