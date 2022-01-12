Shure updates design and sound for SRH840 and SRH440 headphones

Are you a professional musician, content creator or recording artist? You’ll be pleased to know that Shure has updated its SRH840 and SRH440 headphones, featuring improvements to the design and sound quality.

Both headphones are wired efforts – so none of that wireless convenience thank you – and both have been optimised for critical listening and studio monitoring. The SHR840A are said to offer “precisely tailored frequency response” powered by their 40mm neodymium dynamic drivers that deliver what is claimed to be “rich bass, a clear mid-range, and extended highs”.

Shure SRH840A headphones

Shure describes the SRH440A’s performance as one that delivers a detailed frequency response with “accurate audio” designed for podcasting, home recording, editing and mixing. The headphones’ consistent and uncoloured sound response is intended to provide an appropriate representation of what’s being listened to, so everything that’s meant to be heard is.

Other enhancements made to both the headphones include a headband that’s lighter and more comfortable for used over extended periods. The new ‘industrial’ design is said to be able withstand the rigors of constant use, with a straight cable now offered as standard for both headphones to offer more mobility.

Shure SRH440A headphones

On the announcement of the second generation headphones, Sean Sullivan, Global Product Manager, Listening Products, at Shure said: “today’s consumers are seeking high-quality audio without sacrificing style and comfort. This upgrade delivers just that—a low-profile design that looks great on camera and improved acoustics to ensure clean, and consistent audio reproduction. Recording professionals and content creators will benefit from professional headphones that include Shure’s iconic sound signature and a fresh, modern design.”

The Shure SRH440A are priced at £89/ $99 / €99 and come with a detachable, straight 9-foot locking bayonet cable; and a threaded gold stereo 1/8-inch to 1/4-inch adapter. The SRH840A Headphones are more expensive at £135 / $149 / €149 and accessories include a carry bag; detachable, straight 9-foot locking bayonet cable, and a threaded gold stereo 1/8-inch to 1/4-inch adapter.