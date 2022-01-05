Shure expands wireless ANC headphone range with the AONIC 40

US audio brand Shure has announced a new member of its AONIC wireless headphones in the AONIC 40.

This pair joins the existing (and well regarded by us) AONIC 50 as part of its over-ear wireless noise cancellers.

The look of the AONIC 40 mirrors the older model, but this pair can be collapsed and folded to be stashed away in a case (or bag). Designed to offer comfort over long periods of wear, as well as claiming to be durable enough to withstand everyday use, Shure calls these headphones an “all-in-one unit for superior audio”.

The noise cancelling performance can be adjusted with three settings available to adapt the strength of the ANC to whatever levels you require. Like seemingly every new noise cancelling headphone recently, there’s a focus on offering clarity and detail for phone calls and dial-in video conference meetings, indicating these headphones are ones to consider if you’re working at home or in the office. The Dual USB audio mode enables two-way mic communication with the included USB-C cable, or you can choose to listen in on a Bluetooth 5.0 connection.

The AONIC 40 sticks with tried and trusted physical buttons, with the ability to answer calls, adjust the volume and control the performance of the ANC and Environment Mode.

Battery life improves over the AONIC 50 with up to 25 hours of stamina with ANC on. Fast charge support provides another 5 hours of playback from a 15-minute charge.

Download the ShurePlus Play app (Android, iOS) and you can create your own custom sound with the EQ feature. Environment Mode and Active Noise Cancellation settings can be tweaked, buttons settings changed, firmware updates downloaded, and the app also features a Hi-Res Music Player functionality.

Priced at £215 / $249 and available in White/Tan and Black colourways, the Shure AONIC 40 are available to purchase now at selected retailers.