Setting up a new Android phone is about to get much easier

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google is working on expanding its Fast Pair technology to help Android users set up their new handsets.

While Fast Pair is currently geared towards hooking phones up with headphones and smartwatches, but 9to5Google has spotted it’ll soon be called into action when you’re upgrading your handset.

After delving into a Fast Pair APK, the site found evidence the feature may soon activate on the existing device when it spots an unactivated Android handset.

From this point, users may be guided through the steps of moving their data and settings over to the new Android phone. Currently users scan a QR code with their new Android phone in order, or download an app like Samsung Smart Switch, to begin the transfer process. This should streamline the process just a little bit.

The APK also offered evidence Google might launch the feature in time for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which is set to be announced a week from now at a Samsung Unpacked event.

A couple of lines of code within the APK read:

Set up Galaxy S23 Ultra
To get started, you’ll scan a QR code shown on your new device

Fast Pair is an important tool for Android users, when it comes to syncing devices like the Pixel phones with the Pixel Watch or Pixel Buds. The tech is about to be extended for accessories like tracker tags, stylus pens and included built-in support for Matter smart home devices. However, there’s plenty of scope to include the smartphone experience too.

Google describes the feature as follows: “The Google Fast Pair Service (GFPS) utilises Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to discover nearby Bluetooth devices without using significant phone battery, enabling “magical” scenarios based on device proximity.”

