See the Insta 360 Evo camera and Audeze Mobius headphones in Tech of the Week

Happy Friday! What do you mean you didn’t get us anything? We’ve got you the greatest weekend gift of all, cameras editor Mark Wilson and deputy editor Alastair Stevenson showing off the latest in technology.



Mark has gotten has hands on the Insta 360 Evo, a 360-degree camera with a tiny form factor. He talks about the camera, and also looking at the world of 360 video, which is useful for a lot more than those draggable videos on YouTube and Facebook.



Our freelancer Sam Kieldsen reviewed the Insta 360 Evo and liked it, saying: “The best hybrid VR/360 video shooter you can buy right now. The Evo isn’t perfect, but it does offer the best blend of video quality, features and usability in a pocket VR camera.”



He adds: “By far the most impressive aspect is the editor, with which you can trim and export video clips, and add filters, music and a huge range of visual effects, from hyper-lapse speed adjustment to a “tiny planet” 360-degree view. You can also cut out a frame of a 360-degree video to export as a standard “flat” video and choose this frame in a huge variety of ways. You won’t find any of this stuff on the Vuze XR’s barebones app, so Insta360 gets a big win over its rival here.”

Meanwhile, Alastair enthuses about the Audeze Mobius, his favourite gaming headset so far. In his review, Alastair said: “The Audeze Mobius is hands-down the best sound gaming headset we’ve ever tested. The custom drivers and head tracking tech create one of the most immersive gaming and movie watching experiences we’ve ever enjoyed. Issues with its wireless connectivity on Windows stop it from being a shut up and take my money purchase, however.”



The headphones are pricey, coming in at around £400, but they’re sure worth it.



Let us know what you think of this week’s Tech of the Week in the YouTube comments, or on Twitter. We’re on Twitter as @TrustedReviews.