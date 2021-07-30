Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases have leaked

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases have been leaked a couple of weeks before the foldable is set to be announced.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is very nearly upon us and this is where we expect Samsung to introduce the Galaxy Fold 3 and the Galaxy Flip 3, alongside a lot of other gadgets.

Phones aside, it’s expected that the Galaxy Buds 2 and Watch 4 Series will also be released, so keep that date marked in your calendar.

But, as reported by 91mobiles, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 case renders have been leaked online, giving us the chance to check out what the new phone might entail.

The information available shows the entire design of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the cases that should be available after the phone has launched officially.

The cases look to be available in leather, silicone with a strap, clear and silicone with ring designs, coming in the choices of Blue, Purple and Yellow.

Credit:91mobiles/Samsung

The renders also show us what the design of the phone should look like, with a punch-hole cutout on the front for the front-facing camera.

The phone also will have two cameras on the back with an LED flash, and it seems there will be a secondary screen beside the camera module.

The right spine includes the volume rocker and the power button, in the same design as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

The cases that include the strap attachment on the back may provide some extra protection where the phone folds in the middle.

Credit: 91mobiles/Samsung

The ring attachment on the cases also should be available in clear and purple colour options, so you will have a little creative liberty when picking out the new phone.

The Z Flip 3 should also be available in Black, Silver and Purple, and it’s expected that there may be a Gold colour option as well if you’re wanting a fancier aesthetic.

Some rumours have been floating around about the specifications of the new smartphone, with suggestions that the Z Flip 3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

It is also possible that the flip phone will have a slightly larger screen at 1.9-inches, compared to the predecessor, which sits at 1.1-inches.

If you’re still curious about the new smartphone, check out our everything you need to know article on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, and how we think the new Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 will handle water.