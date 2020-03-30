Samsung’s next attempt at an iPad rival has leaked online

Samsung appears to be working on a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, with a fairly low price tag.

The new info comes courtesy of German site WinFuture, which revealed some alleged details last week and posted the render above. Samsung hasn’t confirmed any specs on the tablet so far, but according to the leak we could see the S6 Lite retail for somewhere between €350-€400 (~£310-£360).

Read our Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review

If these figures are correct, then the new tablet would fall squarely into the same price bracket as the slightly older iPad 7, which currently costs £349.

Like the popular Apple model, the new S6 lite will apparently pack a 10.2-inch screen. Its battery may not be quite as punchy as the iPad 7’s 8827mAh, but the rumoured 7048mAh battery on the S6 Lite still looks decnt enough. And as the new tablet could come with some power-saving tricks up its sleeve, we don’t know how this would translate to real-life usage.

Unfortunately, if these latest rumours are true, then the S6 Lite’s camera specs are fairly bland. The rear snapper is a measly 8-megapixel offering and there’s a 4-megapixel camera on the front.

This isn’t that surprising, given that most tablets don’t sell themselves on their camera specs, but as the full-fat S6 tablet has a better-than-average duo camera setup it would have been nice if this was partly replicated on the cheaper model.

Related: Best tablets 2020

This new leak also doubles-down on some rumours that we’d previously heard about the S6 Lite via Android Headlines. According to both new and old rumours, the tablet will come with Samsung’s Exynos 9611 processor and pack 4GB of RAM. It will run Android 10 out of the box and have 64GB of memory as a minimum.

We were big fans of the S6 tablet when we reviewed it, labelling it as “virtually the only current high-end Android tablet”. It will be interesting to see if Samsung has carried across enough of headline features from the high-end model to make the S6 Lite an appealing proposition.

Senior staff writer Ruth started her career at Metro newspaper, working as a staff writer for the features section. After a brief stint working on a new channel for VICE UK, she joined the Trusted Reviews team in 2019 as…