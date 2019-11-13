Samsung’s Galaxy S11 and Galaxy Buds 2 could be colourful updates

Next year’s flagship Galaxy S11 smartphone and Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds will be available in significantly more colours than their predecessors, according to a fresh leak.

The news broke earlier this week via serial leaker Ishan Agarwal, who reported an unnamed source confirming the new products will be available in a variety of blue, pink, black and white colours.

Exclusive: Guess what! New Galaxy Buds in development (SM-R175) coming in Blue, Pink, Black & White colors!

S11e: Blue, Grey, & Pink

S11: Blue, Grey, & Black (at least these 3)

S10 lite: Black, Blue & White

Note10 lite: Red, Silver (possibly Aura) & Blackhttps://t.co/Ehytkwaxlt — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) November 11, 2019

The news hasn’t been officially confirmed by Samsung and we’d always suggest taking leaks like this with a pinch of salt.

The Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy S11 are currently fictional bits of tech. At this stage they’ll both still be in development so, even if the leak is accurate right now, the design and colours could change before the two products launch.

The Galaxy S11 is the fabled follow up to Samsung’s current Galaxy S10 line. It’s expected to arrive around March next year. If even a smidgeon of the rumours about it are true, it should be a decent step forward on its predecessor.

Current rumblings suggest the Galaxy S11 with have an upgraded camera setup that uses the company’s spiffy new 108-megapixel sensor as its main snapper. It’s also expected to feature a next generation Exynos CPU and a new all screen design ala OnePlus 7T Pro.

There’s been less news about the fabled Galaxy Buds 2. The original Galaxy Buds were a good, not great, product that we reviewed earlier this year. They offered ok sound and battery life but didn’t have any stand out feature to differentiate themselves from the sea of other true wireless earbuds hitting the market.

The only semi credible rumour we’ve seen suggests that the next generation will add active noise cancellation to the Galaxy Buds arsenal. If true this could be a key selling point. As it stands, outside of Sony’s line, there are very few true wireless earbuds with decent ANC.

