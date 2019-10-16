According to ETNews, the next-gen Galaxy Fold will have a screen made from Ultra Thin Glass (UTG), which less than 100 micrometers thick, to replace the plastic screen found on the original.

What’s more, the device will reportedly have a clamshell form factor with a horizontal fold — similar perhaps to the rumoured Motorola Razr 2019.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is now available to buy at last, after an inauspicious initial launch earlier in the year. Soon after the device first emerged in March, reviewers discovered that the screen was very vulnerable and had broken altogether in several instances. The release date was therefore postponed until September in order to fix the apparent flaws.

When we went hands-on with the revised version, we were convinced that it has been toughened up to be more robust, and the specs — including a Snapdragon 855 chip, a triple rear camera, and that 7.3-inch foldable screen — are certainly impressive as well. But we’re concerned about the practicality of the tiny outer screen, which seemingly can perform few functions to an acceptable standard compared to standard smartphones. It very much feels like a first-generation prototypical device, with many more tweaks expected over the next few years to perfect the new style.

The Galaxy Fold is the first mainstream foldable device, but it will soon be followed a couple of rivals. The Huawei Mate X is expected to be released in the next few weeks, while the Motorola Razr 2019 is expected to arrive on shelves before this year is out. Even Microsoft has tried to capitalise on the trend with the introduction of the Microsoft Surface Duo — but it’s not quite the same thing, as it has two separate screens that are joined with a hinge, rather than a single panel capable of folding down the middle. We’re looking forward to seeing which one emerges as the best device among these pioneers.

