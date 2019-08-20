The Motorola Razr 2019’s rumoured price is a serious turn-off

The keenly anticipated Motorola Razr 2019 will be a mid-range smartphone, but it will still cost way more than £1000, a new report has claimed.

The report contains the first fresh details about the phone in a little while. There was a flurry of leaks at the start of the year, but things have been very quiet over the past couple of months.

According to Dutch publication LetsGoDigital, which cites an anonymous source, the new Razr will not be equipped with a high-end processor, and it will also feature a smaller battery than the higher-end but heavily delayed Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X.

It will reportedly launch in the US “within a few months”, where it could cost $1500. Shortly after that − in either December 2019 or January 2020 − it will reportedly land in European markets, with a suggested retail price of €1500.

We’re hoping that one of those European markets is the UK.

The report also claims that the stunning concept renders that were published by 3D designer Sarang Sheth earlier this year are pretty accurate.

They show off a flip phone that’s equipped with one external (secondary) display and another internal (primary) display.

Unlike the original, of course, the new Razr won’t feature a physical keypad on the inside. Instead, it will have a touch-sensitive screen stretching almost all the way from top to bottom, and folding across the centre.

From the outside, Sheth’s vision of the 2019 Razr looks almost identical to the classic Razr, with a camera sensor and a small secondary display (for quickly checking notifications) both visible.

In terms of looks, it sounds like the new Razr will stay true to the old Razr. But €1500 for a mid-range, albeit unique, phone? That could be a sticking point.

