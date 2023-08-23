Samsung’s 8K Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor hits the UK

Samsung has announced the UK availability of its gigantic 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor, which it first displayed at CES 2023.

The curved display is as wide as two 32-inch displays placed side-by-side and Samsung says it’s “the first dual UHD gaming monitor” meaning you’ll be able to achieve 8K resolutions.

The monitor, which is currently on show at Gamescom 2023 in Cologne, offers a 1000R curve and uses Samsung’s signature Quantum Mini LED technology, which the company promises will deliver better distinction between dark and light areas of the display.

It’s compatible with the VESA Display HDR 1000 standard and there’s 1,000-nits of peak brightness. The big-hitting specs continue with the 240Hz refresh rate, the 0.1ms response time and AMD FreeSync. There’s also DisplayPort 2.1 technology, HDMI 2.1, and a USB Hub – so connectivity is another strong point.

This top tech adds up to a decent price tag though, with Samsung confirming you’ll be able to pre-order the Odyssey Neo G9 from today for £2,199.99 from Samsung.com.

Elsewhere, Samsung is also upgrading the Odyssey Ark 55-inch model, which launched late last year and was noted for the ‘Cockpit mode’ that enables easy shifting into vertical orientation. The upgrade includes the addition of Samsung MultiView, which offers 4 inputs on screen at once. There’s also a third HDMI port and a new DisplayPort 1.4, which now supports 4K streams.

There’s more too, Samsung says: “The Ark is now also more than a personal gaming theatre – it’s a single source for all computer needs. The added KVM (Keyboard, Video, Mouse) switch feature makes the Odyssey Ark the single command station for a smooth multitasking experience across multiple devices. Users can control all the devices connected to the monitor, with a single mouse and keyboard set up.”

That device will go on sale later this year in the UK.