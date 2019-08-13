Galaxy A90: Samsung will finally bring 5G to a mid-range smartphone

If you can’t wait for the fast speeds of 5G connectivity but can’t afford the ultra-expensive flagships then Samsung might have a tempting offer for you with its new Galaxy A90.

Samsung is bringing 5G connectivity to its Galaxy A90 mid-range smartphone, which would make it one of the most affordable 5G smartphones available. The device is slated to feature a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 chip and a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, along with an impressive triple camera array comprised of 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. It could look similar to the Galaxy A80 (pictured above).

We’re not yet sure when it’s coming to the UK or the US, but it has recently been certified by South Korea’s National Radio Research Agency (as reported by Droid Shout).

Related: Best Phones

It’s still early days for the technology, but so far Samsung has only released two 5G handsets: the Galaxy S10 5G, and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G. Both of these phones are high specification and high price, with the latter model currently selling for £1099.99 — a steep charge that will price out all but the richest smartphone buyers.

Such prices are characteristic of the 5G market at this point, which is still developing and will take a while yet to become as accessible as 4G currently is. While the Galaxy A90 is unlikely to be cheap, it is at least expected to be significantly less expensive than most current 5G handsets and so more people will be able to try out the fastest mobile data speeds.

Related: Best 5G Phones

While this might be a handset to tempt you into adopting 5G, there are still some reasons to hold back. Firstly, contracts are still prohibitively pricey, and secondly, network coverage still is limited to patches in the busiest cities rather than nationwide. Until these conditions are met, you might want to save your money for further down the line.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More