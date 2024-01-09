Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung TVs are finally becoming the centre of the smart home

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung’s Smart TV interface is among the best out there, but there’s always room for improvement, especially if you have a load of SmartThings compatible gadgets around the house.

At CES 2024, Samsung revealed it is finally making its television sets an epicentre for the smart home.

At the forefront is SmartThings TV Quick Panel which enables viewers to manage smart home devices, view their security cameras. As an added bonus, they’ll even be able to ring their phone if they can’t find it. The Quick Panel will automatically pop on as you walk past the TV too.

“Users will be empowered to oversee their entire smart home without diverting attention from their screens,” Samsung says in a press release.

“For instance, as you approach your television, it intuitively turns on, presenting not only your home’s entertainment, but also critical information about your devices and appliances. From your television, you can view your home’s camera feed, temperature, and remaining time in your laundry cycle, all at a single glance.”

SmartThings-TV-as-a-Hub-1536x862

The Quick Panel will sit at the bottom of the Samsung Daily+ screen that showcases a rotating selection of apps and content.

Beyond the Quick Panel, Samsung is also revealing a Now Plus feature (main pic) for TVs that’ll also feature that smart home summary, while also offering a snapshot of the weather, energy consumption for smart home devices and more.

Samsung adds: “Now, users can step into their living room and experience seamless connectivity with the cutting-edge Now+ display – automatically syncing with TVs to effortlessly guide users through switching music sources from their Buds to the TV, speaker, or Sound Bar. Moreover, Now+ offers a comprehensive summary of the home, including insights into security cameras and energy consumption.”

