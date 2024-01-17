Galaxy S24 offers live in-call language translation via AI

Samsung has announced a brilliant-sounding new language translation feature for the Galaxy S24 range that’ll convert speech in real time as you converse on the phone.

Via the new Galaxy AI on-device capabilities, it’ll be easier to book a restaurant reservation while abroad, for instance.

In a demonstration of the new technology at Samsung Unpacked, the company demonstrated how both the caller and recipient’s languages could be converted from English to Spanish and vice versa in double quick time.

Samsung says this allows users to “defy language barriers” in more advanced ways than ever. It’s all possible within the native Galaxy phone app and because the AI is on device, you aren’t compromising security or privacy.

It’s not the only effective translation tool Samsung announced during the Unpacked event.

Texters can now converse in their native language and have AI translate their message. So you could message a friend in English and quickly see it converted to Spanish, with the originally typed message sitting below. Again, no third party apps are required.

With the Galaxy S24, Samsung is introducing a Galaxy AI-powered Chat Assist that help users craft a message in line with the tone of the conversation.

Samsung says: “Chat Assist can help perfect conversational tones to ensure communication sounds as it was intended: like a polite message to a coworker or a short and catchy phrase for a social media caption.”

Samsung is introducing a Google Translate-style Interpreter feature that’ll help people in each other’s person converse and it doesn’t need WiFi or Cellular data either. Perfect if you’re abroad.

Samsung is also adding a handy AI-powered Note Assist that’ll summarise topics and Transcript Assist that uses AI and speech-to-text to translate or summarise.