Samsung starts producing iPhone 15 displays

Samsung has reportedly commenced mass production of displays for the iPhone 15 range.

It’s the first day of August which, if you’re an Apple fan, can mean only one thing. The new iPhone will be launching next month.

If that concept isn’t enough to up the iPhone 15 excitement, then consider the report from South Korea that states a key component is entering mass production. TheElec reports that Samsung Display today received the go ahead to start cranking out OLED screens for the four iPhone 15 models.

Two other display manufacturers, LG Display and BOE, are a little behind Samsung Display with their own approvals to get working.

According to recent rumours, there have been some manufacturing issues with the iPhone 15 Pro displays in particular. It seems Apple is demanding that the bezel sizes be reduced, which is causing trouble with LG Display in particular.

It seems Apple’s Dynamic Island cutout is also cause some issues for the display suppliers. The report claims that BOE might even miss its shipment goal for this year, which has led to Samsung taking over more of the OLED production reins.

It’s not just display production that has been hit ahead of the iPhone 15 line’s unveiling. Apparently, camera component yields haven’t been on target from Sony and LG Innotek.

The latter is said to be supplying one of the biggest new additions to this year’s line-up, with the iPhone 15 Pro max set to pack a periscope zoom lens, but it’s evidently been a bit of a struggle.

Don’t be surprised if the top model in the range is the hardest to get a hold of at launch.