Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung starts producing iPhone 15 displays

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung has reportedly commenced mass production of displays for the iPhone 15 range.

It’s the first day of August which, if you’re an Apple fan, can mean only one thing. The new iPhone will be launching next month.

If that concept isn’t enough to up the iPhone 15 excitement, then consider the report from South Korea that states a key component is entering mass production. TheElec reports that Samsung Display today received the go ahead to start cranking out OLED screens for the four iPhone 15 models.

Two other display manufacturers, LG Display and BOE, are a little behind Samsung Display with their own approvals to get working.

According to recent rumours, there have been some manufacturing issues with the iPhone 15 Pro displays in particular. It seems Apple is demanding that the bezel sizes be reduced, which is causing trouble with LG Display in particular.

It seems Apple’s Dynamic Island cutout is also cause some issues for the display suppliers. The report claims that BOE might even miss its shipment goal for this year, which has led to Samsung taking over more of the OLED production reins.

It’s not just display production that has been hit ahead of the iPhone 15 line’s unveiling. Apparently, camera component yields haven’t been on target from Sony and LG Innotek.

The latter is said to be supplying one of the biggest new additions to this year’s line-up, with the iPhone 15 Pro max set to pack a periscope zoom lens, but it’s evidently been a bit of a struggle.

Don’t be surprised if the top model in the range is the hardest to get a hold of at launch.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Review

Max Parker 5 months ago
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Review

Max Parker 9 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.