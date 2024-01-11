Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung shows off Galaxy Buds prototype with OLED display

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung has showed off a Galaxy Buds prototype with a circular OLED display on the case at CES 2024.

CES 2024 has almost wrapped up for another year, and all of the big companies (and most of the small ones for that matter) have played their hands. But there’s still the odd nugget of novelty to be found out on the showroom floor.

Take this little oddity from the Samsung Display booth, which would have been easy to miss among all the cute robots and bendy screen prototypes.

Samsung has been showing off the generically titled Earbuds OLED Case, which is effective a set of Galaxy Buds true wireless earphones (those are the Galaxy Buds 2 pictured above) with a circular OLED display on the case. CNET captured a brief video of the Earbuds OLED Case in action.

The OLED display is being used to display familiar time widgets (seemingly straight from the Galaxy Watch), as well as live battery information and a spinning record music streaming app animation. More usefully, this touchscreen component lets you adjust core earphones settings without having to dive into the associated smartphone app.

Samsung claims it has no intention of turning this Galaxy Watch prototype into an actual product, at least at present. As mentioned, this was on the Samsung Display booth, so it’s intended to showcase the compact OLED technology rather than the product.

JBL Live 3 Earbuds

However, this hasn’t stopped JBL from launching its Live 3 Earbuds at CES 2024, with its case containing a touchscreen display that lets you manage texts, calls, and social media alerts. JBL, of course, is owned by Harman, which is a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.

In other words, if the JBL Live 3 Earbuds do well this June (they’ll cost €199.99), Samsung will be one of the first to know about it, and will have everything in place to drop a pimped up Galaxy Buds spin-off like this into the market.

You might like…

The Clicks keyboard is my favourite new iPhone accessory

The Clicks keyboard is my favourite new iPhone accessory

Max Parker 10 hours ago
Belkin boosts Qi2 wireless charging line up for iPhone 15 and more

Belkin boosts Qi2 wireless charging line up for iPhone 15 and more

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
Anker at CES 2024: Massive Solix PowerStation joins Boom 2 upgrade

Anker at CES 2024: Massive Solix PowerStation joins Boom 2 upgrade

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
BMind AI smart mirror ensures you know who’s the fairest of them all

BMind AI smart mirror ensures you know who’s the fairest of them all

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
WHSP Ring removes anxiety from using voice assistants in public

WHSP Ring removes anxiety from using voice assistants in public

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Nvidia RTX 4070 Super vs Nvidia RTX 4070: What’s new?

Nvidia RTX 4070 Super vs Nvidia RTX 4070: What’s new?

Adam Speight 17 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words