Samsung reveals it will launch new Ultra products on February 1

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung has revealed that it will be bringing the Ultra name to “new product categories” at its Unpacked event on February 1.

In a recent blog post, Samsung President & Head of MX Business, TM Roh, speaks broadly about what the company’s aims are for its next big hardware launch event.

Among the most notable comments are this: “The Galaxy S Ultra has truly become the pinnacle of Samsung Mobile’s innovation, a marque that stands out against everything else, and soon we’ll show you what Ultra can do in even more device categories.”

Which categories could be set to get the Ultra treatment? Last year saw the company launch the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (pictured), so Samsung isn’t talking about another tablet (though don’t count one out).

Many have speculated that Samsung could be set to announce a Galaxy Book Ultra. Based on what previous Ultra devices have added to their respective categories, this would likely take the form of a premium laptop with an S Pen stylus.

Curiously, Samsung appears to have revised the text of Roh’s comments. Last night (GMT), US publications initially reported on some slightly different comments from Roh, which in part claimed that the company “will introduce two devices that set the new premium standard for innovation”.

We’re not sure why Samsung has pulled these initial comments, but it’s another clear indicator that a second Ultra device (at least) is in the offing.

Away from all this Ultra intrigue, Roh claims that the Galaxy S series will feature a “pro-grade camera system” that “is getting smarter, offering the best photos and videos in any light among our Galaxy smartphones”, as well as a boost to performance.

