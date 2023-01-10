Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra case leak points to sweeping camera improvements

A case leak for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra suggests that the new phone could be set for some sweeping camera improvements.

We’ve heard it claimed many times that Samsung’s new flagship phone, set to be announced on February 1, will feature an upgraded 200MP main camera. What we haven’t heard all that much about is the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s other cameras.

Now a leaked image of a protective case for the new phone, as provided by established tipster SnoopyTech, suggests that we could be in for upgrades for the ultra-wide and periscope cameras.

Another tipster, Ice Universe, has tweeted an image of one of these cases (which seem to be selling on eBay in Germany) alongside that of a mirrored Galaxy S22 Ultra case to drive the point home. As you can see, the three larger camera cut-outs are significantly bigger on the newer case.

This would appear to suggest an increase in size for two of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s four main cameras. Larger cameras would likely mean a great capacity for scooping up light, which is never a bad thing.

Of course, larger cut-outs doesn’t necessarily mean better cameras. It tells you nothing of the size or nature of the camera sensors, in particular, which will have a major bearing on each camera’s light-scooping potential.

We’re pretty confident that Samsung will be improving the Galaxy S23 Ultra camera offering across the board however, with improved image processing a given and Qualcomm’s more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip onboard.