Samsung 8K 2020 QLED TVs are cheaper than you might expect

Samsung has revealed how much it will cost to buy an 8K TV and the prices are more affordable, from a certain point of view…

2020 is seen as a big year for 8K’s fortunes. Samsung is a big believer of 8K, and BT Sport held the first ever live 8K broadcast in the UK a few weeks. Samsung has now revealed what you’d need to cough up for one of its 2020 8K QLED TVs.

And while they’re still expensive, it’s certainly a decrease in price and much closer to what we expect the premium tier of 2020 4K TVs will cost.

The step down Q800T is available in 65-inch (£3,999), 75-inch (£5,499) and 82-inch (£6,999). The flagship Q950T will set customers back £5,999 for the 65-inch model, £7,999 for the 75-inch and £11,999 for the 85-inch 8K QLED.

Considering the 82-inch 2nd gen Q950R sold for £9,999 at launch, it’s a three grand drop in price to the Q800T’s equivalent size. And if you don’t have space for an 82-inch monster, then the price for the 65-inch makes a more persuasive case for 8K than previous TVs have done.

The Q950T and Q800T are available for pre-order from the Samsung site. The Q950T boasts Samsung’s Infinity Screen which reduces the impact of the TV’s bezels to a minimum and can hit a peak brightness of 4000 nits. The Q800T can pump out a peak brightness of 2000 nits, more than enough to make sure all your HDR content pops off the screen.

Samsung hasn’t yet said when they’ll be available, but we expect they’ll go on sale at the end of March (coronavirus pending). Anyone who pre-orders an 8K QLED will get a Frame TV thrown in for free.

We’re also waiting the hear prices and availability for Samsung’s 4K range, which is expected to be revealed towards the end of March, too.

