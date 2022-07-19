 large image

Samsung pretty much confirms Galaxy Z Fold 4 launch event – can you work it out?

Chris Smith

Samsung has dropped the strongest hint yet it’s next-gen foldable phones – the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 – will launch on August 10.

In a cryptic tweet, Samsung encouraged users to use a trio of images to decode a secret message. “We have a secret to tell you. #SamsungUnpacked,” Samsung wrote.

The tweet also linked to the Samsung Unpacked website, where Samsung traditionally announces its major products, although that redirects to the Samsung Mobile site at present, with no further details about Unpacked. You can see the tweet below and we’ll give you a shot at working it out before we give the game away.

It’s certainly not rocket science, you just have to match the coloured circles to the characters in the previous image. The result is “08 10 22” – August 10 in the American date format.

The August 10 date has been tipped multiple times before, so this all but confirms when Samsung will host the launch. However, questions remain about the line-up.

While we overwhelmingly expect the fourth-gen Fold and Flip phones to headline – they have replaced the Note as Samsung’s bi-annual flagship launches – we could also see the next-gen Galaxy Watch 5 series as well as new Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless buds.

Rest assured we’ll be covering the event live on August 10 – if that does turn out to be the day Samsung invites us to join. It’s not clear yet whether Samsung will opt for a traditional product launch or whether it’ll be a live-stream only affair. Either way we’ll endeavour to get our hands on the new tech and pass on our first impressions as soon as possible.

Samsung’s foldable matured dramatically during the last generation and we’re expecting further refinement this time around. The Galaxy Fold 4 looks to be a fairly modest upgrade, in terms of specs, with performance boosts, and a potential 1TB storage option. Last year’s model was still prohibitively expensive, at £1,599, so we’re hoping some refined processes will allow Samsung to lower the cost a little more this time around.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
