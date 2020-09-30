Samsung Premiere 4K projector is disappointingly and predictably expensive

Samsung has confirmed the pricing and availability for its awesome-sounding Samsung Premiere ultra short throw 4K projector.

The luxury item can create a 130-inch display on a wall from just a few inches away from the wall on the entertainment centre – and without having to mount it to the ceiling.

And, naturally, that quality and convenience comes at a cost. Samsung is pricing the LSP9T projector at $6,499.99. There’s also a lower-end LSP7T $3,499.99, which has a max display size of 120-inches. Samsung hasn’t confirmed the UK pricing and availability yet, but has previously promised a European launch.

Samsung says the higher-end LSP9T is the world’s first HDR10+ certified projector with triple laser technology and promises a peak brightness of 2,800 ANSI lumens. Samsung is also promising support for Filmmaker Mode, which makes the journey across from its QLED televisions and is another first for projectors according to the company.

This mode turns off post-processing of video content, like motion soothing, which can leave movies looking like cheap daytime soap operas when scaled up so dramatically. The tech, pioneered by the UHD Alliance in association with Hollywood studios, ensures “the movie or television show is displayed as it was intended by the filmmaker, preserving the correct aspect ratios, colours and frame rates.”

The projectors were announced by Samsung during the online version of the IFA trade show, which took place in September last year. The all-in-one design features its own Samsung Smart TV interface as well as powerful built-in woofers and Acoustic Beam surround sound, which makes it great in tight spaces.

Unfortunately, it’s going to be out of the reach of many consumers who’d truly benefit from this kind of innovation. The Premiere is Samsung’s latest in its luxury lifestyle range that includes The Frame and The Terrace television sets.

