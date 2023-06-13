Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49-inch curved ultrawide monitor hits pre-order

Samsung has officially launched its new Odyssey G9 OLED monitor, which offers a 49-inch curved screen with a 32:9 ultrawide aspect ratio.

The monitor, which has a dual QHD resolution 5,120 x 1,440, making it the first ever 32:9 OLED monitor of its kind, was initially unveiled at CES 2023 and includes a 240Hz refresh rate and and rapid 0.03ms response time.

The follow up to the Odyssey OLED G8, which offered a 21:9 display, gives gamers even greater display real estate, while the 1800R curve bends the display back to towards the player to ensure the edges remain within the eyeline.

Other notable features include the AMD Freesync Premium Pro tech, which will work to ensure there are no screen tears as the monitor’s refresh rate and game’s frame rate are aligned. There’s also a fancy light-up ring at the back with colours matching what’s on the display, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Meanwhile the OLED G9 also is certified for With DisplayHDR True Black 400 gaming and entertainment, hopefully enabling you to enjoy deep blacks, coupled with his contrast and brilliant brightness. The max brightness of the display is only 250 nits, which certainly isn’t the brightest we’d seek for good HDR performance.

Samsung talks of some embedded processing tech that can ensure the experience is “set apart” from other OLED monitors. The company says: “The addition of the Neo Quantum Processor Pro sets the Odyssey OLED G9 apart from other OLED gaming monitors. Using a deep learning algorithm, it intelligently analyses images and automatically upscales to adjust brightness while amplifying contrast. This enables the monitor to restore each detail and deliver the most brilliant images, pixel by pixel.”

In terms of ports, you’ll get Display Port 1.4 as well as a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports (one is Micro HDMI). There’s also a USB-C charging remote control. In terms of interface, there’s the Samsung Gaming Hub as well as Media for all of your streaming apps.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is now available to pre-order from Samsung UK for £1,999.99. You can get £150 off with the code OLED150. That offer ends on June 25.