Samsung launches its first OLED gaming monitor in the Odyssey OLED G8

Samsung has launched its first ever OLED gaming monitor in the form of the Odyssey OLED G8.

The Odyssey OLED G8 has been unveiled at IFA 2022 in Berlin. It might not match the Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor for sheer wacky impact, but this one arguably has more practical appeal.

Samsung is offering a huge 34-inch QHD (3,440 x 1,440) gaming canvass with an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio. This comes in a super-slim form factor that’s just 3.9mm thick at its thinnest, all set in a sturdy metal frame.

The Odyssey OLED G8 also sports a 1800R curvature for full immersive effect. Talking of immersion, Samsung has incorporated its CoreSync & Core Lighting+ technology into the back of the monitor, which emits colours that match those on the screen.

Further comfort is added through a tiltable and height adjustable stand. Micro HDMI (2.1), Mini DP (1.4) and USB-C ports and a 5W stereo speaker complete the external package.

Samsung’s new gaming monitor combines the benefits of OLED and Quantum Dot Technology, with the ability to output true RGB and true black and a near-infinite contrast ratio. In addition it boasts a speedy 0.1ms response time and an impressive 175Hz refresh rate. AMD FreeSync Premium promises to ensure smooth gameplay.

It’s not just a gaming specialist either. With Samsung’s Smart Hub included, you’ll be able to stream content from Amazon Prime, Netflix, YouTube, and other popular streaming services without even needing to hook up another device to it. Thanks to Samsung TV Plus, you can also enjoy live TV content without needing to sign up to the separate services.

Indeed, you don’t even strictly need to connect a PC or mobile device to game on the Odyssey OLED G8. Thanks to the Samsung Gaming Hub, you can discover and play games from streaming services such as Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, Utomik and – in the US at least – Amazon Luna. Beyond that, an integrated IoT hub lets you check any connected IoT devices.

Essentially, then, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 is a fully featured compact smart TV, albeit with some extra gaming credentials. It’s set to go on sale globally some time in the fourth quarter of 2022, with full pricing info yet to be revealed.