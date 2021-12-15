Samsung just announced the powerful mid-range Galaxy Tab A8

Samsung has unveiled its “most streamlined and powerful” A Series tablet yet – but you won’t be able to get it in time for Christmas.

The A8 looks visually quite similar to the tablets in Samsung’s flagship Tab S Series.

It features a 10.5-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio offering a more immersive viewing experience than previous A Series tablets. The tablet also packs a quad speaker layout with support for Dolby Atmos audio.

If you’re looking for a device to watch shows on, you’ll also be happy to hear that this tablet comes with Samsung TV Plus, which offers more than 100 free channels packed with live and on-demand content.

The tablet is powered by a faster CPU and GPU than the previous model for improved performance, along with 3 or 4GB of RAM. There’s also a 7,040mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

There’s an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies and to log in with face recognition tech.

There are also a bunch of helpful software features available on this tablet, including a split screen view to display apps side-by-side, parental controls for kids using the tablet at home and for education and a new Screen Recorder feature to capture lectures and gameplay.

“In a world where remote working and learning has become the norm, tablets have become an indispensable device for so many”, said VP of Product Management, Commercial Operations and Head of Ireland at Samsung UK & Ireland, Nick Porter.

“Tablets are becoming increasingly popular to get the most out of online working for video calls, online classrooms, gaming and streaming. We equipped the Galaxy Tab A8 with brilliant new features to help you connect on a new level”.

The Galaxy Tab A8 will be available to buy in Grey, Silver and Pink Gold from January 4, meaning you’re out of luck if you were hoping to pick up this tablet for Christmas.

The A8 comes in a Wi-Fi-only version with 32GB of storage for £219 or 64GB for £249. There’s also an LTE model, which costs £259 for 32GB or £289 for 64GB.