Samsung has quietly launched a new Fitbit Charge 3 rival

Samsung has revealed two brand new budget fitness trackers — and they might be the wearable to make you switch from a Fitbit Charge.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e were launched without much fanfare, but they offer a range of features on a budget.

The two devices are available for pre-order from several continental European websites, and currently the prices stand at €45 (~£40) for the Galaxy Fit e and €99 (~£87) for the Galaxy Fit.

The latter device has also popped up on Amazon UK retailing at £83.20 — but curiously, it isn’t yet available to buy directly from Samsung in the UK.

On May 16, Samsung published a video showing off the key features of the Galaxy Fit:

The main selling point seems to be its slim, sleek design. It weighs just 23g with the strap attached and is available in two colours: Black or Silver.

It also boasts a full-colour AMOLED display which measures 0.95 inches across. Within the casing, the spec list reveals there to be a 120mAh battery, 2MB of RAM, and 32MB of storage. In terms of features, it will track your stress levels.

Here are some of the key features included with the Samsung Galaxy Fit:

This will detect when you are feeling stressed, and give you a recommended guide to help you calm down. Notifications & Quick Reply: Not only can you receive notifications on your wrist, you can also send short recommended replies without having to get out your smartphone.

The wearable can register your regular activities as they happen. Sleep Tracking: The watch analyses your sleep patterns to help you rest more effectively

This new wearable’s key rival will be the Fitbit Charge 3. We praised this device for its appearance, and the features it packed in for the price. It weighs slightly more, at 30g, but we found it had an exceptional battery life of seven and a half days.