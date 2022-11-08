Samsung halts update as Galaxy Watch 4 models bricked – here’s what to do

Samsung has halted the rollout of a Galaxy Watch 4 update after the new firmware bricked the smartwatch for some users.

After installing the R8xxXXU1GVI3 firmware update, many users have reported the Wear OS watch would become unusable if it was powered off after the update. Users simply cannot turn them on again after they’ve shut down.

In correspondence sent to owners of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Samsung confirmed it had paused the rollout and has promised to re-release the firmware update once the issue has been resolved.

However, the company has not explained why the update bricked the wearable devices, and is simply telling affected users to contact customer support. The key advice from outside the company, appears to be preventing the device from powering off at all, at least until Samsung fixes the problem and releases another firmware update.

It’s also not clear whether there’s any way back for the devices that have been bricked by the update, other than replacing the hardware completely. What’s also unclear is whether all devices that have the faulty firmware installed are doomed if powered off.

In the email to customers (via SamMobile), Samsung said: “We are aware that a limited number of Galaxy Watch 4 Series models are not turning on following a recent software update (VI3) update. We have halted the update and will release a new software [version] shortly.

“We recommend consumers experiencing this issue with their Galaxy Watch 4 Series to visit their nearest Samsung service centre or call a contact centre.”

If Samsung tries to offer you another Galaxy Watch 4 as a replacement, tell it you want the Galaxy Watch 5 for your troubles. It’s only fair, right?