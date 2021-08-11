The Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic have just been unveiled in the Samsung Unpacked event – and, aside from a name, there’s quite a bit that separates these two devices.

As anyone who just watched Samsung’s Unpacked event has discovered – the company appears to be moving in a slightly different direction with its latest round of smartwatches. Unlike last year, Samsung is opting to release two versions of its latest Galaxy Watch at the same time.

For potential adopters, this is great, since it means you can side with the one that best suits your tastes. However, it does mean that some prior research is essential to ensure you pick the Galaxy Watch that’s right for you. To help you in that endeavour, we’ve highlighted the four key differences that separate the Galaxy Watch 4 from the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Galaxy Watch 4 is the ‘Active’ watch

Even though it doesn’t feature the word ‘Active’ in its name, the Galaxy Watch 4 is every bit the successor to the Galaxy Watch Active 2. For starters, the Watch 4 comes packing a sweat-resistant watch strap which, as anyone who uses a wearable to track their fitness knows, is a simple but essential feature to have.

The Watch 4 is also the smaller and less cumbersome option of the two (more details on that below), meaning that it’s less likely to irritate when worn whilst running. Still, if you do decide to nab the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, then you won’t be left out in the cold – both devices pack a new body composition analysis tool that factors in BMI, fat, muscle mass and body water.

The rotating bezel returns only for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

One of the most defining features of Samsung’s smartwatch range has been its ingenious rotating bezel, which acts as an innovative way of engaging with menus and apps. If you’re returning to Samsung’s latest line of wearables with the intention of enjoying that familiar design, then I’m afraid you’ll want to ignore the standard Galaxy Watch 4 completely.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the only device of the two that retains the aforementioned rotating bezel. To its credit, the Watch 4 does have a digital rotating bezel, but whether that’s as satisfying as a physical rotating system remains to be seen.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is slightly bigger

As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy Watch 4 has kept fitness tracking at the core of its design, which is the reason it’s available in the smaller sizes of 40mm and 44mm. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, on the other hand, is all about flaunting its traditional design, taking up more space on your wrist with 42mm and 46mm options.

Whether or not smaller or bigger is an advantage depends entirely on your use case. If you prefer having a larger screen that’s easier to read then the 4 Classic will probably suit you fine; those with smaller wrists might be more at home with the standard Galaxy Watch 4.

Galaxy Watch 4 is more affordable

For some people, the crucial deciding factor over which Galaxy Watch to go for will be their budget. If price is a key concern then the Galaxy Watch 4 wins hands-down, with an entry-level price tag of £249.

Plumping for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will take a serious toll on your wallet, with an asking price of £349 – £100 more than the original Watch 4.

