Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy Watch 4 vs Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Key differences between Samsung’s wearables

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

The Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic have just been unveiled in the Samsung Unpacked event – and, aside from a name, there’s quite a bit that separates these two devices.

As anyone who just watched Samsung’s Unpacked event has discovered – the company appears to be moving in a slightly different direction with its latest round of smartwatches. Unlike last year, Samsung is opting to release two versions of its latest Galaxy Watch at the same time.

For potential adopters, this is great, since it means you can side with the one that best suits your tastes. However, it does mean that some prior research is essential to ensure you pick the Galaxy Watch that’s right for you. To help you in that endeavour, we’ve highlighted the four key differences that separate the Galaxy Watch 4 from the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Even though it doesn’t feature the word ‘Active’ in its name, the Galaxy Watch 4 is every bit the successor to the Galaxy Watch Active 2. For starters, the Watch 4 comes packing a sweat-resistant watch strap which, as anyone who uses a wearable to track their fitness knows, is a simple but essential feature to have.

The Watch 4 is also the smaller and less cumbersome option of the two (more details on that below), meaning that it’s less likely to irritate when worn whilst running. Still, if you do decide to nab the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, then you won’t be left out in the cold – both devices pack a new body composition analysis tool that factors in BMI, fat, muscle mass and body water.

Deal: Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for just £209

One of the most defining features of Samsung’s smartwatch range has been its ingenious rotating bezel, which acts as an innovative way of engaging with menus and apps. If you’re returning to Samsung’s latest line of wearables with the intention of enjoying that familiar design, then I’m afraid you’ll want to ignore the standard Galaxy Watch 4 completely.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the only device of the two that retains the aforementioned rotating bezel. To its credit, the Watch 4 does have a digital rotating bezel, but whether that’s as satisfying as a physical rotating system remains to be seen.

As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy Watch 4 has kept fitness tracking at the core of its design, which is the reason it’s available in the smaller sizes of 40mm and 44mm. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, on the other hand, is all about flaunting its traditional design, taking up more space on your wrist with 42mm and 46mm options.

Whether or not smaller or bigger is an advantage depends entirely on your use case. If you prefer having a larger screen that’s easier to read then the 4 Classic will probably suit you fine; those with smaller wrists might be more at home with the standard Galaxy Watch 4.

For some people, the crucial deciding factor over which Galaxy Watch to go for will be their budget. If price is a key concern then the Galaxy Watch 4 wins hands-down, with an entry-level price tag of £249.

Plumping for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will take a serious toll on your wallet, with an asking price of £349 – £100 more than the original Watch 4.

Which Galaxy Watch do you plan on buying? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @TrustedReviews.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Z Flip 3: Which new foldable should you get?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Z Flip 3: Which new foldable should you get?

Galaxy Watch 4’s health tracking looks to take Fitbit’s crown

Galaxy Watch 4’s health tracking looks to take Fitbit’s crown

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Z Fold 2: What has changed?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Z Fold 2: What has changed?

Samsung adds the ANC Galaxy Buds 2 to its true wireless line-up

Samsung adds the ANC Galaxy Buds 2 to its true wireless line-up

hub Kob Monney 11 hours ago
Galaxy Watch 4 vs Galaxy Watch 3: How does Samsung’s new wearable hold up?

Galaxy Watch 4 vs Galaxy Watch 3: How does Samsung’s new wearable hold up?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Everything you need to know

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.