The Galaxy Z Flip is set to be the second foldable phone from Samsung, so can it make improvements where the Galaxy Fold faltered?

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was the first foldable phone to hit the mainstream, but while it hoped to be a trailblazer it was at first hit with severe teething problems; its initial release date was moved from April to September 2019 after the fragile screen was heavily compromised within days.

Once it finally arrived, the reactions were mixed rather than magnificent; we gave it 3 stars out of 5, being a little disappointed with the ergonomics and the camera.

The rumours about this new phone have got us eager to see whether Samsung has learned its lesson or not. There has already been some confusion over what the device will really be called – Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Bloom had also been floated – but following Ice Universe’s confirmation (below) it seems like a safe bet that it will be known as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Release Date

The device is highly likely to be announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11 in New York City, which was officially announced via the tweet embedded below.

Probably will also see the launch of the conventional flagship the Samsung Galaxy S20.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Price

According to Max Weinback, a Samsung leaked who has been prolific in the run up to the S20 release, the Galaxy Z Flip will actually hit the shelves on February 14, mere days after its unveiling, and will be available for $1400 (~£1076).

While that sounds like an exorbitant price for a smartphone, it’s actually a decrease when compared to the ruinously expensive Samsung Galaxy Fold, which retailed at £1900 ($1980) at launch. Moreover, there are elements of design and specifications that seem even more premium than its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Design

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has a very unconventional design, and not just because it was the first of its kind. The outer screen was a tiny xx-inch, before opening out into a tablet-shaped device. Consequently, it not only took up a lot of space in your pocket but it was also of limited use when closed.

By contrast, the recent Motorola Razr looked back to successful designs of the past to inform its form factor, settling on the famous clamshell look that defined the “flip phone” generation. It looks like Samsung has taken the hint, because the leaked conceptual render for the Galaxy Z Flip has a somewhat similar look (as shown below):

But where the design might have the edge over the Motorola Razr is that it is said to adopt Ultra Thin Glass technology rather than relying on the fragile plastic that was the cause of the Galaxy Fold’s woes.

Other than that significant change, you can also see from the concept art that it’s expected to have a small cut-out notch rather than the rather beefy, invasive notch that clung to the corner of the screen on the Galaxy Fold. The fingerprint scanner is set to be side-mounted, while in other details, the outside screen is apparently just 1.06-inches in size; a decrease even when compared to that of the Galaxy Fold, but at least the convenient size reduction when folded should go some way to compensate.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Specs

As you’d expect, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has some high specifications to justify that hefty price tag, but perhaps not quite as overwhelming as you might think.

Again according to Weinbach, the processor is apparently the Snapdragon 855 Plus (which launched in the second half of 2019), rather than the newest Snapdragon 865.

More images and specs information have recently appeared courtesy of German website WinFuture. This leak details that the device will have a tiny 1.06-inch outer display with a 300 x 116 pixel resolution, just for showing the time and notifications. The main screen will measure 6.7-inches across with a 2636 x 1080 resolution OLED display on a 22:9 aspect ratio.

This source also confirmed that the new device will not have 5G connectivity, and will instead just be limited to 4G LTE. There’ll also be no 3.5mm microphone jack and no opportunity to boost storage via a microSD slot, according to the report. The battery is listed at just 3,300mAh.

Similar information came earlier, courtesy of Ishan Agarwal, but WinFuture is our most reliable source on the matter so far.

We’re eagerly looking forward to the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip – is this finally the device that turns foldables into genuine contenders in the smartphones market?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Camera

According to the leak from WinFuture we can expect a grand total of three cameras on the device: a 10-megapixel selfie camera, and two 12-megapixel sensors on the rear of the device.

We’d expect that the rear cameras might be similar to those of the Samsung Galaxy S10, in which case one would be a wide angle camera and the other one a telephoto sensor, but for now, we have no further confirmation of the camera type or exact specification.

