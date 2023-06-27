Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 renders and specs leak

Leaked renders and specs for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 have given us a full look at Samsung’s foldable range ahead of their late July announcement.

Established leaker SnoopyTech has taken to Twitter with a message made up of binary code. When translated, it directs you to a Pastebin post containing a bunch of leaked renders and specs for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5.

The process of seeing all of these is a little convoluted, but thankfully 9to5Google pulled a bunch of them together into single, simple images that you can see below.

Also part of the info drop is a bunch of spec details. We knew most of these already from previous tips, but here are some of the key snippets.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will apparently launch in Cream, Graphite, Mint, and Lavender. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be available in Icy Blue, Cream, and Phantom Black.

Both foldables will have slimmer bodies than before, with the Fold 5 dropping to 13.4mm thick at its thinnest, and the Flip 5 dropping to 15.1mm. This is whilst folded up, of course.

We also get confirmation that both foldables will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, just like the Galaxy S23 range. Interestingly, no 128GB or 1TB options are mentioned, just 256GB and 512GB.

One interesting snippet relates to the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s camera system, which will apparently feature a 12MP telephoto. We’ve grown used to seeing Samsung pack 10MP zoom lenses into its top phones.

The Flip 5’s most interesting component continues to be its expanded external display, which the leaker lists as a 3.4-inch unit with a 748 x 720 resolution.

All in all, we pretty much know everything there is to know about Samsung’s 2023 foldables by now. Lets see how its pricing matches up to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.