Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 might lose the ‘Z’

Jon Mundy

Samsung may be planning to change the name of the forthcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldables.

The South Korean tech giant will be holding an even on August 10 to announced the launch of its new foldable flagship line, but there might be a subtle shortening of the naming scheme.

Leaker SnoopyTech has claimed that Samsung intends to drop the ‘Z’ from the Galaxy Z range.

The tipster claims that Samsung wants to make the change because of some undesirable political connotations, with the letter Z being adopted by some as a sign of support for the Russian military in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Back in late March it emerged that Samsung had removed the ‘Z’ from the current Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, seemingly for the very same reason.

On a decidedly more frivolous note, losing the ‘Z’ will result in a much more manageable naming scheme. The Samsung Galaxy S line has just three or four elements to each handset name, with the Samsung Galaxy S22 or the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra being the most recent examples.

Each of Samsung’s foldables following the original Galaxy Z line-up has had an unwieldy five elements to their name. We’re all for simplifying smartphones wherever possible.

Away from these naming rumours, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 design leaked in full last week. Official-looking press renders showed the sleek foldable in each of its four colour options.

