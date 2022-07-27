 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 design leaks in official press renders

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

So-called “official press renders” of the Samsung galaxy Z Flip 4 have hit the internet, revealing the foldable phone’s design in full.

Samsung will be announcing its next foldable phone line-up at an Unpacked event on August 10, but we already know pretty much everything about the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The final shred of mystery surrounding the latter appears to have been dispelled courtesy of renowned tipster OnLeaks, who has shared “official press renders” of the forthcoming compact foldable with Giznext.

The renders reveal a device that looks an awful lot like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. As in, the two are almost identical.

We knew this already, of course, thanks to previous render leaks from the same source. What this latest batch of leaked renders reveals is the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s full four-strong range of colour options.

Subtle variations of the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s Lavender and Phantom Black appear to be in the mix, which could well be called Bora Purple and Graphite respectively. The latter appears to have a lighter tone that contrasts more with the deep black camera section.

The two new colours this time around include Pink Gold (replacing the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s Cream) and Blue (in place of the old model’s Green).

Design aside, we’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 to feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, which should represent a sizeable leap in performance from the Flip 3’s Snapdragon 888.

Otherwise, it should sport a familiar 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, an equally familiar dual-12MP camera set-up, 128 or 256GB of storage, and a fractionally larger 2.1-inch external AMOLED screen.

You might like…

Moto Razr 2022 event sets up August showdown with Galaxy Z Flip 4

Moto Razr 2022 event sets up August showdown with Galaxy Z Flip 4

Chris Smith 5 days ago
Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Review

Alastair Stevenson 11 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.