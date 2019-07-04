Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 could be a lifesaver like the Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 4 made huge strides in broadening the smart watch range’s appeal with a number of new health-centric features designed to aid more than just the active iPhone-obsessed millennials.

The addition of an approved electrocardiogram (ECG), warnings for irregular heart beats and a new fall detection tool were dubbed potentially life-saving features, and now it looks like Samsung is about to follow suit.

The latest Galaxy Watch Active 2 rumours from SamMobile suggests there’ll be an ECG and fall detection monitor powered by the devices motion sensors.

According to a new report, the forthcoming watch will make it possible to perform and electrocardiogram on the wrist whenever wearers experience symptoms like rapid heart beats, flutters or skipped beats. The reading can then be used to show a doctor, according to the report.

Just like the Apple Watch, Samsung also plans to continually check for irregular heartbeats in the background and alert users when they are detected. Discovering this condition early can offset the risk of stroke.

Finally, that fall detection tool will work in a similar vein as the Apple Watch Series 4. If wearers take a tumble they’ll feel a vibration on the screen and be able to access a one-tap option to call for an ambulance.

If there’s no response after a few moments, the emergency services will automatically be contacted, while texts will go out to the wearers emergency contacts, according to the report.

The health-centric options on the Apple Watch have already been credited with saving a number of lives, since they arrived late last year. With that in mind, it’d be kind of remiss of a company with Samsung’s resources and expertise not to include them too.

Previous reports have suggested the Active 2 will be available in 40 and 44mm flavours and could arrive as soon as the Galaxy Note 10 launch next month.

