Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition announced

Samsung has announced the fashion-focused Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition will be available exclusively through Samsung’s website from September 29 for a price of £729/$799. Numbers will be strictly limited, though, so you’d best get in there sharpish.

For around double the price of the stock Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, this Thom Browne Edition will give you a 42mm body with a premium rhodium-plated finish, and will also come bundled with three signature strap designs.

One strap incorporates thin red and blue stitching over a white leather base; another is a fabric strap with thick red, white and blue stripes; and the third is a grey strap made of hard-wearing Fluro-Elastomer (FKM). That’s fancy rubber to you and I.

You’ll also get five custom watch faces to accompany the already impressive selection featured across the stock Galaxy Watch 4 family.

Naturally, you also get the Watch 4 Classic’s distinctive rotating circular bezel, as well as Samsung’s triumphant Wear OS collaboration with Google, which we tested out in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

We praised that watch’s sleek design, speedy performance, punchy AMOLED display, and robust fitness and health tracking features in our review, so the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition is much more than just a pretty (watch) face.

This isn’t the first collaboration between Samsung and Thom Browne, the two having previously worked together on limited editions of the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and Galaxy Z Flip.